Report: 2 people killed on Route 1 crash in Washington County

This story will be updated.

Two people have died after a vehicle they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Columbia, according to Fox News Bangor.

The television station reported that the crash occurred around 1 p.m. Friday on Route 1 between Ridge and Marshfield roads. The section of road connects the villages of Columbia Falls and Harrington in Washington County.

A message left Friday afternoon with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately returned.