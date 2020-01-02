Man who allegedly cut another man’s arm with samurai sword turns himself in

A man who allegedly cut another man’s arm with a samurai sword Sunday during a fight in Millinocket turned himself into police on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Rideout, 35, is facing two charges related to the fight, in which Rideout allegedly drew the sword and cut the other man’s arm.

The injured man was treated at Millinocket Regional Hospital and has been released, according to the Millinocket Police Department.

Rideout was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor after he turned himself into Millinocket police around 1 p.m. He made bail a few hours later, according to Millinocket police.

Rideout has been charged with aggravated assault, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Millinocket police also charged Rideout with possession of a dangerous weapon, a class C crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Rideout will appear in court in Bangor on Feb. 13.