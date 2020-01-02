Aroostook
January 02, 2020
Aroostook County students evacuated after threat sent to high school principal

David Marino Jr. | BDN
School buses arrive at Presque Isle High School on Thursday morning after a shooting threat sent to principal Dave Bartlett resulted in an early release.
By David Marino Jr., The Star-Herald

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Administrators let SAD 1 students out early Thursday morning, after an apparent school shooting threat was sent to Presque Isle High School Principal Dave Bartlett.

Bartlett received the threatening email at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Presque Isle police said. The email threatened a school shooting on Thursday if “certain criteria are not met.”

Police said that all students attending schools within SAD 1 were dismissed at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Presque Isle police said that they were contacted about the ongoing incident at 8:07 a.m. Thursday. They said they were working with local, state and federal authorities to investigate the matter and apprehend the responsible party.

A litany of cars and school buses drove away from the school shortly after the evacuation order. Students appeared to be calm as they waited to be picked up.

Bartlett directed all questions about the incident to the superintendent’s office, who has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

 


