Maine hospitals welcome first babies of 2020

It appears that the first new Mainer of the year came into the world just after midnight at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Eleen Mustafa Aldulaimi was born at 12:24 a.m. weighing more than 7 pounds, according to Maine Medical Center spokesperson Chelsea Miller. After calling hospitals across the state, the Bangor Daily News has found that Eleen’s birth was the earliest to occur on New Year’s Day.

Eleen is the first child for her parents, Israa Aldulaimi and Mustafa Ismail, both of Falmouth. Eleen and Israa are doing well after the birth. Eleen was born more than a week after her due date and has a full head of hair, according to Miller.

Following Eleen’s birth, another baby was born at 12:35 a.m. at A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, according to WABI.