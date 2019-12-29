5 arrested in alleged human smuggling attempt in Aroostook County

A U.S. citizen and four Mexican nationals were arrested in Aroostook County early last week in what border officials called a “human smuggling attempt.”

On Dec. 23, Border Patrol agents spotted a vehicle with two occupants in a remote area near Limestone known to authorities an illegal crossing between Canada and the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agents later spotted the same vehicle with three additional occupants, Customs and Border Protection said Friday.

After stopping the vehicle, agents determined four of the occupants, who were from Mexico, were in the country illegally, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The group was taken to the Border Patrol station in Fort Fairfield, where they were processed.

Additional details about the individuals and the arrest were not released.