1 dead, 3 injured in 3-car crash on Route 35 in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Police remain on the scene of a three-vehicle fatal crash on Route 35 Saturday morning in Standish near the Windham town line.

Around 9:10 a.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of Chadbourne Road, which is Route 35, and Middle Jam Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and three people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

No details have been released on the person who died.

Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time as investigators look into the cause of the crash, but slick road conditions are believed to be a factor.