December 28, 2019
1 dead, 3 injured in 3-car crash on Route 35 in Standish

Courtesy of CBS 13
One person was killed and three people injured on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, in a three-car crash on Route 35 in Standish near the Windham town line. Police said the road will be closed for some time as investigators look for the cause.
Updated:

STANDISH, Maine — Police remain on the scene of a three-vehicle fatal crash on Route 35 Saturday morning in Standish near the Windham town line.

Around 9:10 a.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of Chadbourne Road, which is Route 35, and Middle Jam Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and three people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

No details have been released on the person who died.

Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time as investigators look into the cause of the crash, but slick road conditions are believed to be a factor.

 


Comments

