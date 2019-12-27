You can feed your Christmas trees to goats

WESTBROOK, Maine — Are you ready to take down your Christmas tree?

If so, there may be a better option than throwing it out or burning it.

Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook would love to feed your Christmas tree to their hungry goats and sheep.

This weekend and next, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off trees at Smiling Hill Farm.

Last year the farm got over 1,000 Christmas trees, which are a winter treat for their goats and sheep.

“It’s good for community service and it’s good for the animals. It helps us cut down on costs a little bit to feed the animals and keeps some trees out of landfills,” Hillary Knight of Smiling Hill Farm said. “And make sure you bought it from someone who did not spray it with flame retardant.”

If you’d like to donate a real tree, remember to check it first.

Smiling Hill Farm says the trees can’t have any tinsel, ornaments, glitter or sprays on it.

The farm cannot accept wreaths, bows and berries because they’re dangerous to the animals.