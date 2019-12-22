Penobscot
December 22, 2019
Penobscot Latest News | ACA Insurance | Bangor Metro | EMMC | Today's Paper
Penobscot

Woman killed in Mattawamkeag fire

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Mattawamkeag woman was killed Saturday night in a house fire.

The fire broke out about 8 p.m. at a Main Street residence in the Penobscot County town, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A body was recovered from a bedroom in the home’s rubble early Sunday morning, McCausland said.

McCausland said that work is ongoing to positively identify the victim, but investigators believe 59-year-old Robin Stratton, who lived in the home, died in the blaze.

Stratton lived in the Main Street home with her teenage granddaughter, who was not home when the fire started, McCausland said.

He said fire marshals weren’t able to determine the fire’s cause due to the extensive damage.

He said Saturday’s death was the 18th fire death of the year.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like