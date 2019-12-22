Woman killed in Mattawamkeag fire

A Mattawamkeag woman was killed Saturday night in a house fire.

The fire broke out about 8 p.m. at a Main Street residence in the Penobscot County town, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A body was recovered from a bedroom in the home’s rubble early Sunday morning, McCausland said.

McCausland said that work is ongoing to positively identify the victim, but investigators believe 59-year-old Robin Stratton, who lived in the home, died in the blaze.

Stratton lived in the Main Street home with her teenage granddaughter, who was not home when the fire started, McCausland said.

He said fire marshals weren’t able to determine the fire’s cause due to the extensive damage.

He said Saturday’s death was the 18th fire death of the year.