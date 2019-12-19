State sues midcoast contractors who allegedly owe more than $1M to customers

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The Maine attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a former Union construction business that allegedly owes more than $1 million to clients whose work was never finished.

The state is suing Malcom and Elizabeth Stewart, former owners of Castle Builders in Union, under the Unfair Trade Practices Law to prevent the couple from continuing to solicit business and to seek restitution for former customers, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Knox County Superior Court.

Castle Builders abruptly closed on Sept. 9, leaving clients with unfinished projects that had already been paid and 22 employees out of work. Since then, customers from across the state have come forward with claims against the business. Investigators have said this is the largest case of alleged contractor fraud in midcoast Maine.

The Stewarts have since filed for bankruptcy to protect their personal and business assets. In their bankruptcy filings, the Stewarts indicated they have more than $1.2 million worth of claims against them from nearly 200 creditors that include former customers, workers and subcontractors.

The couple has relocated to South Carolina, according to court documents.