Maine man gets 40 years in prison for killing partner

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman with whom he shared three children was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed under a plea agreement.

Anthony Leng, of Portland, took responsibility for firing the shots that killed Sokha Khuon, 36, during an argument in January 2018.

In a statement read aloud by his attorney, Leng said the shooting was a result of “blind anger” with no regard for the consequences.

The prosecution also read a letter from the couple’s daughter saying she was verbally and emotionally abused by her father. She said she hated him for taking away her mother.

“You took a life away who never hurt a soul. I ask myself every day, ‘Why did you do this to her?” she wrote.

Leng originally told police he killed his wife in self defense after she allegedly turned toward him with a knife. But he later pleaded guilty under an agreement that spared his children from having to testify.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said afterward that she appreciated that the judge acknowledged that a lot of domestic violence happens in secret. “Sokha was threatened and her children were threatened long before he took the ultimate step of killing her,” she said.

A state medical examiner’s office report says Khuon was shot at least five times. Two of the couple’s children, ages 10 and 15, were at the home at the time of the shooting.