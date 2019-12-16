Woman killed in Greenbush crash

A Lincoln woman died Friday night after her car skidded on ice and crashed on Route 2 in Greenbush.

Patricia Worster, 64, died at the scene after her northbound car skidded on the icy road, rear-ended the vehicle in front of her and then struck a pickup truck parked in the southbound breakdown lane, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Route 2 in Greenbush was covered with ice due to the freezing rain on Friday night.

The Greenbush crash was one of six crashes due to road conditions over the weekend, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.