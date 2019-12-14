Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet confronts Dzhokhar Tsarnaev supporter outside court

Adrianne Haslet, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, confronted a supporter of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Thursday outside of Boston federal court.

Protesters stood outside Boston federal court as lawyers representing Tsarnaev argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals that he should have his death penalty overturned, claiming he didn’t get a fair trial because it took place in Boston.

Haslet was walking into the courthouse when she saw a protester holding a sign that said “Free Jahar,” referring to Tsarnaev,” CBS Boston reported.

She made a gesture to him and said something before entering the courthouse, according to CBS Boston.

Haslet, a ballroom dancer, lost her left foot in the bombings. She’s an advocate for amputee rights and a public speaker.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the marathon bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260 others. His brother, who was also involved in the attack, was killed days later in a shootout with police in Watertown.

In an Instagram post, Haslet criticized the appeal.

“Arguing that this —-hole did not get a fair trial because he was tried in the same city he tried to destroy is like a toddler saying he is angry his mom saw him knock over his brother’s LEGO’s in their shared living room,” she said.

Haslet added that she will not hesitate to testify, saying she was stronger now than ever.

“You do NOT want me back on that stand. No matter the city,” she wrote.