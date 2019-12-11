Milo man faces multiple charges after allegedly killing cat and shooting at his fleeing family

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Milo man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly killed a cat and shot at his wife and children as they fled the family home in Milo.

Frank C. Foss Jr., 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with four counts of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and one count each of domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence of intoxicants and cruelty to animals.

Foss was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail after his arrest, according to Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy. Foss was released Tuesday after posting $5,000 cash bail.

The incident allegedly began Saturday night when the victim attended a party without Foss, according to the district attorney’s office. She returned early Sunday but could not get into the house. The woman saw that the cat had been shot and killed. She got into the home through a window.

Once inside, she found Foss highly intoxicated. He allegedly told her to leave and pointed a gun at her. She got the couple’s three children into her car and as she drove from the home, Foss shot at them, according to Almy.

The victim took the children to a friend’s home in Medford, less than 10 miles from Milo. Foss allegedly followed them and shot at the house as he drove by.

In an interview with Piscataquis County sheriff’s deputies, Foss allegedly admitted that he killed the cat, drove to Medford and shot at the house there, but he denied remembering the entire incident. Foss’ blood alcohol level was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent to drive, according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted of the most serious crime of domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, a felony, Foss faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He faces up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000 on the other misdemeanor crimes if convicted.

Foss’ next court date is Jan. 6 at the Piscataquis County Courthouse in Dover-Foxcroft.