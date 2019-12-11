Trump supporters rally against impeachment at Golden’s downtown Bangor office

Nearly 50 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside of Rep. Jared Golden’s district office in downtown Bangor on Wednesday morning in an effort to pressure Golden to vote against impeachment.

The demonstration was organized by the Republican National Committee and the Maine Republican Party. The goal of the event was to tell Golden, a Democrat, that a vote in favor of impeachment would be a vote against his constituents, said Nina McLaughlin, an RNC spokesperson.

“District 2 is a Trump plus-10 district,” McLaughlin said, referring to Trump’s 10-point victory margin in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. “Jared Golden is choosing party over people.”

The demonstration was part of the Republicans’ “Stop the Madness” campaign, a series of protests throughout the country in support of the Trump administration. McLaughlin said that “the energy has grown” with each local event.

Hailey Bryant | BDN Hailey Bryant | BDN

The protest attracted two Republicans seeking to replace Golden in 2020: Adrienne Bennett, Gov. Paul LePage’s former press secretary, and Dale Crafts, a former state representative. Both Bennett and Craft gave speeches.

“I’m here in support of our president,” Crafts said. “We’re going to win back this seat.”

The protest came the same day that the House Judiciary Committee is expected to begin debate on the two articles of impeachment committee Democrats have drafted, according to the Washington Post. The committee may vote on the articles of impeachment as early as Thursday, and the full House of Representatives may vote next week, before Congress’ holiday recess, the Post reported.

A spokesman for Golden didn’t immediately comment Wednesday afternoon.