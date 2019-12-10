Man accused of making meth inside children’s playroom at Buxton church

A Buxton man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made meth in a children’s playroom at a local church.

Matthew Anderson, 33, was charged with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab, according to the Buxton Police Department.

Buxton police officers were called just before 9 a.m. to the United Methodist Church on Chicopee Road where “suspicious activity” was reported, according to police.

While at the church, Officers Eric Sanborn and Warren Day found items associated with making methamphetamine inside an upstairs children’s playroom, police said.

Anderson was identified as a suspect, and he was later arrested by Officer Scott Camire at a nearby residence on an unrelated arrest warrant, according to Buxton police.

Anderson is being held on $50,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred. He was scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Jan. 24, 2020.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted Buxton police with the investigation.