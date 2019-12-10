A dog that went missing on Thanksgiving was found under a porch in Brewer 10 days later

On Thanksgiving, John Perry of South Portland was in Bangor visiting his parents when his 6-year-old Great Pyrenees, Rose, ran away while on a walk with Perry’s brother-in-law.

Ten days later, on Monday, the missing dog was spotted in Brewer and rescued by Bangor Animal Control officer Trisha Bruen, who crawled under the porch of a house to coax Rose out.

Ever since she was reported missing, Bruen had tried to rescue the dog by following sightings that people reported in Bangor, mostly around Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

However, the sightings stopped on Dec. 2, Bruen said, before Rose was spotted a week later, on Monday morning, across the Penobscot River by a woman who noticed a white dog under her neighbor’s porch.

“That’s why I ran over there,” Bruen said. “I’m not going to let this dog be out another day.”

Just before the Bangor Humane Society opened at noon on Monday, Bruen walked Rose, shivering and limping, into the shelter’s lobby. Once indoors, the Great Pyrenees seemed less scared and eventually settled into a comfortable sitting position in the middle of a hallway.

Bruen stood next to the dog, petting her occasionally to keep her calm.

“She’s not from here. She has no idea where she is,” Bruen said to a man who stopped to pet Rose while he was visiting the shelter. “She’s been running for 10 days. She’s a pretty girl.”

Animal Control in Bangor generally has about a case a year of an animal that is found after multiple days, she said. Last year, a Great Pyrenees got lost in the Bangor City Forest for 14 days.

After he lost Rose, Perry came up on a weekend to try and look for her but he had to go back to southern Maine without his dog, whom the family adopted about three years ago.

“It’s been very quiet in our house since she’s gone missing,” he said.

Rose has a penchant for running away. In the past two months, Rose has successfully escaped from her South Portland home twice, Perry said.

“She’d been living on a farm in Georgia, and she’s used to open spaces,” he said. “She’s a pretty good escape artist. It’s tough with her. She’s a big dog but she’s very quick.”

Perry said he wasn’t worried about Rose’s ability to survive outside in the Maine winter.

“She’s made for this weather,” he said. “I’m sure she took care of herself.”