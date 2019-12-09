Bangor’s Goodwill thrift store will close for a month as it makes renovations

The Goodwill thrift store in Bangor will temporarily close between Christmas Day and Feb. 1 so that it can make renovations.

The store is adding offices that will allow Goodwill Northern New England to offer job training services in the Bangor location, as well as making other upgrades to the sales floor, according to spokesperson Heather Steeves.

Besides operating thrift stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Goodwill Northern New England also runs a program called Job Connection that pairs participants with a job coach and social worker to help them overcome barriers in their lives to find jobs.

The store will also receive new flooring and paint, a seating area, a different layout and a special section that includes premium goods such as designer jeans and Kitchenaid mixers,

The Bangor store employees will either help with the renovation or temporarily transfer to another store, according to Steeves. The nearest Goodwill store is 5 miles away, at 610 Wilson St. in Brewer.