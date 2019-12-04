York
December 04, 2019
York Latest News | EMMC Lawsuit | Bangor Metro | Jonesport Fish Farm | Today's Paper
York

Biddeford police conduct sting to catch drivers using cellphones

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An unidentified man talks on his cellphone at a Portland intersection in this July 10, 2019, file photo. A new state law makes it illegal to use a handheld phone while driving.
The Associated Press

A sting operation by a Maine police department found that lots of drivers haven’t changed their habits in the wake of the state’s new hands-free cell phone law for drivers.

The law that went into effect in September bans drivers from holding phones while driving. The Portland Press Herald reports police agencies have been handing out tickets faster than analysts anticipated since then.

[What you can (and can’t) do under Maine’s new law banning handheld phones while driving]

Biddeford’s police department set up a sting to get an idea of how the laws have changed driving habits. Officers in the city have written 83 tickets and observed twice that number of additional violations during a period of about two weeks since the push started.

Maine police wrote 232 tickets in the first month of the law. Analysts predicted that number would be 137.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like