December 03, 2019
Boston zoo’s oldest gorilla dies at 47

Roisin Morgan | Zoo New England via AP
This undated photo provided by Zoo New England shows Gigi, a 47-year-old gorilla in Boston's Franklin Park Zoo, who was euthanized Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after months of chronic health issues. Officials said Gigi was one of the oldest gorillas in the country living at a zoo.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The oldest gorilla in Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo has been euthanized after months of chronic health issues.

Zoo New England said in a statement that Gigi, a 47-year-old western lowland gorilla, was euthanized Saturday. She suffered from liver and uterine tumors.

The statement says Gigi received a uterine stent procedure in May that improved her quality of life, however her health had been declining over the past two months.

Officials say Gigi’s condition had gotten worse and that “she was lethargic, had decreased appetite and decreased mobility.”

Zoo New England President and CEO John Linehan says Franklin Park Zoo is saddened by the passing of Gigi.

Officials say Gigi was one of the oldest gorillas in the country living at a zoo.

 


