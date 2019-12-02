Man dies after fire sweeps through Rockport motel room

A man died early Monday morning after flames ripped through his motel room in Rockport.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A Camden-Rockport police officer pulled the man, who has not been identified, from the motel room, but efforts to resuscitate him were not successful, McCausland said.

No one else at the motel was injured, he said.

The Maine fire marshal’s office is working to determine the fire’s cause, McCausland said.

Firefighters from Camden, Hope, Lincolnville, Rockland, Rockport and Warren responded to the blaze.