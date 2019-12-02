Bangor Public Library will host traveling Holocaust exhibit

The Bangor Public Library will be one of 50 U.S. libraries — and the only one in New England — to host a traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit, “Americans and the Holocaust,” won’t go on display for another two years, running from Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2022. Director Ben Treat said the Bangor Public Library was honored to be chosen as one of the hosts.

“We are honored to have been selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants to host this exhibition,” Treat said. “This exhibit will enable the people of our region to consider the ethics of action — and inaction — and the uses to which we can put our outrage. Hindsight reveals how the U.S. could have made a difference in the lives of millions of Jews in Europe. Reflecting upon the exhibit, visitors will discover how to make a difference in their own time.”

“Americans and the Holocaust” examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association collaborated on the exhibit.