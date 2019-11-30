Maine police ask residents to keep an eye out for feral pigs

BUXTON, Maine — Police in a Maine town say they need the public’s help locating feral pigs, if there are any living in the area.

Buxton police ask that anyone who sees the pigs lurking in town should immediately contact the animal control officer. The Portland Press Herald reports the federal government has called on communities in Maine and elsewhere to report sightings of feral pigs or escaped domesticated hogs.

Feral pigs represent a major invasive species problem around the country, but they haven’t yet been seen in Maine. They cause crop damage and can ruin private and public property.

The public can report any sightings by calling Buxton police at 207-629-5178.