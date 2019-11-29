Man dies from gunshot wound when homemade security device discharges

VAN BUREN, Maine — A Van Buren man died Thursday night from a gunshot wound he received when his homemade security device discharged accidentally, Van Buren Police said.

Officers were sent to a residence on St. Francis Avenue where a man had reported to police that he had been shot.

Officer Chandler Madore accompanied by the Van Buren Ambulance Service and Border Patrol arrived on scene in the early evening of Nov. 28, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“Regretfully, Mr. Cyr succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the gunshot,” the post read.

Officers discovered that Cyr had outfitted his house with homemade security devices including a handgun rigged to fire should anyone come through the front door. Police found other unknown devices which alarmed investigators and prompted them to contact the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

After an “extensive” investigation the post said lasted into the early hours of the morning, investigators determined the gunshot wound was the result of one of Cyr’s homemade devices, which had accidentally discharged.