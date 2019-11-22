Bangor receives grant for new Community Connector bus terminal

Bangor has been awarded $1.29 million in federal funds to help it replace the public bus terminal that was removed from the first floor of the Pickering Square parking garage as part of an ongoing renovation.

Now that the city has been awarded those funds, it has to decide on the location of the replacement terminal and exactly what it will look like, according to Assistant City Manager Rich Cromwell.

“All of us were very, very grateful to be able to receive this funding, especially since we are out of necessity needing to plan for a new transit hub or facility,” Cromwell said of the grant, which the city applied for in June.

The award was announced by the office of Sen. Susan Collins.

The City Council will have to determine where to locate the new terminal, which would likely include an indoor seating area, bathrooms, information brochures and a machine for purchasing passes, according to Cromwell. Since the renovation of the parking garage began in the spring, temporary facilities have been set up on the perimeter of Pickering Square.

A recently completed study of the Community Connector transit system recommended that the new terminal be located in Pickering Square.

“Pickering Square remains the most optimal spot for all routes to converge in the service area but is underutilized and underwhelming in its current form,” the consulting firm Stantec wrote in its report. “While Pickering Square has benches and street trees in [an] effort to make it a comfortable waiting area, a redesign of this space could make it a destination in its own right.”

The city has previously identified the redesigned Pickering Square as one of three possible locations for a transit hub. Another possibility was Abbott Square, in a section of the city-owned parking lot that’s across Harlow Street from the Bangor Public Library. The third possibility was along Washington Street, near the intersection with Hancock Street.

The city does not yet know how much it will cost to replace the transit hub, Cromwell said.

