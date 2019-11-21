Washington County man charged after drug-sniffing dog ingests suspected heroin

A police dog from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was taken to the vet this week after she ingested a light brown powder that was suspected to be heroin while searching a pickup truck in the town of Addison.

After deputies stopped the truck on Wednesday afternoon, its driver, 54-year-old David Foss of Jonesport, allegedly ripped open the bag of suspected heroin and dumped it on the floor of the truck, according to Sheriff Barry Curtis.

That’s where the dog, Runa, found and ingested the power. Deputies removed Runa from the truck and took her to the Little River Veterinary Clinic in Perry, where she was treated for her exposure to the powder and released, Curtis said.

The deputies arrested Foss on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and falsifying physical evidence. He was taken to the Washington County Jail, where his bail was set at $15,000 cash, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.