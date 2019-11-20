Down East
November 20, 2019
Teen charged with arson at Calais mental health clinic

Dreamstime | TNS
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

A teenage girl was charged with arson after she set fire to her room at a mental health clinic in Calais on Monday.

The 17-year-old set fire to the mattress and bedding in her room at the Aroostook Mental Health Clinic Children’s Project on Palmer Street, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The smoke detector went off and a staff member dragged the smoldering mattress out of the building after the fire was extinguished. No one was injured, McCausland said.

After being charged by the state fire marshal’s office, the teen was taken to Mountain View Correctional Center in Charleston where she awaits her first court appearance in Calais District Court, McCausland said.


