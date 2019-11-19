Midcoast
November 19, 2019
Midcoast Latest News | Medical Examiner | Bangor Metro | Hampden Killing | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Intruder fatally shot with his own handgun in Brunswick apartment, police say

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
An intruder and another person were shot during an altercation in a Brunswick apartment. The intruder was fatally wounded, while an apartment occupant was wounded and treated at a local hospital.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A man who allegedly broke into a Brunswick apartment on Monday night was fatally shot with his own handgun, police said.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notification, broke into an apartment occupied by two people about 11:15 p.m., according to Katy England, a spokeswoman for Maine Department of Public Safety.

The apartment was located at the Tedford Family Shelter on Federal Street, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

A struggle broke out between the alleged intruder and one of the occupants, during which both of them were shot, England said.

The alleged intruder fled the apartment but died outside, while the wounded occupant was taken to a local hospital, according to England.

No charges are expected, and there is no threat to the public, she said.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like