Intruder fatally shot with his own handgun in Brunswick apartment, police say

A man who allegedly broke into a Brunswick apartment on Monday night was fatally shot with his own handgun, police said.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notification, broke into an apartment occupied by two people about 11:15 p.m., according to Katy England, a spokeswoman for Maine Department of Public Safety.

The apartment was located at the Tedford Family Shelter on Federal Street, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

A struggle broke out between the alleged intruder and one of the occupants, during which both of them were shot, England said.

The alleged intruder fled the apartment but died outside, while the wounded occupant was taken to a local hospital, according to England.

No charges are expected, and there is no threat to the public, she said.