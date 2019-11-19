Two men arrested in Cherryfield after agents find heroin, cocaine and $11,000

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents arrested two men for allegedly trafficking heroin and cocaine on Tuesday morning after they found drugs and cash at a Cherryfield residence.

Kevin Robinson, 31, of Cherryfield, and Jean Carlos Mena-Vera, 22, of Ecuador were charged with aggravated trafficking after agents seized heroin and cocaine worth $6,000 and $11,000 in drug proceeds from Robinson’s Parker Hill Road home, according to Maine DEA Commander Darrell Crandall.

The investigation began in June, and involved agents buying drugs from the suspects more than once at Robinson’s residence. On Monday, agents obtained a search warrant to enter the house the next morning.

Robinson and Mena-Vera were both at the home during the raid, and agents found Mena-Vera with a loaded handgun. Both men were taken to the Washington County Jail in Machias, where bail for Robinson was set at $10,000 cash and $25,000 cash for Mena-Vera.