You guessed what these Bangor businesses are now. Here are the answers.

This building, located at 167 Center St., is now the home of Chopsticks, a popular Chinese restaurant.

Seguino’s, formerly located at 735 Main St., closed in the 1990s, and after that, the building was home to a long succession of other restaurants, including Guinness & Porcelli’s, Perrihouse, the Market Bistro and the Whistling Pig Smokehouse, which closed in 2014. Today, the building is home to Links Web Design.

This building at 1001 Union St. formerly housed Rustler’s, a steakhouse, but for many years now it’s been home to Union Street Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.

Thirty years after this photo was taken, the Broadway Shopping Center is now home to Planet Fitness, Patrick’s Hallmark Shop and a U.S. Cellular store.

We told you this was a hard one. The building you’re looking at is the former Hannibal Hamlin Grammar School — a school akin to a combination elementary and middle school today — that was located at the corner of Union and Third streets.

In 1959, the school was torn down, and a supermarket was built in its place — the former Doug’s Shop n’ Save, which itself closed in the 1990s. That shopping center is presently home to Japanese restaurant Ichiban, Wilcox Fitness and Gold Star Cleaners.

