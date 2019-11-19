Bangor
November 19, 2019
Bangor

You guessed what these Bangor businesses are now. Here are the answers.

File | BDN
File | BDN
By Emily Burnham and Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

We tested your Bangor knowledge today with five historical locations that house something completely different today.

Without further ado, here are the answers.

File | BDN
File | BDN
A pharmacy near Broadway park in Bangor in the 1980s.

This building, located at 167 Center St., is now the home of Chopsticks, a popular Chinese restaurant.

File | BDN
File | BDN
Seguino's, a former Italian restaurant in Bangor, in the 1980s.

Seguino’s, formerly located at 735 Main St., closed in the 1990s, and after that, the building was home to a long succession of other restaurants, including Guinness & Porcelli’s, Perrihouse, the Market Bistro and the Whistling Pig Smokehouse, which closed in 2014. Today, the building is home to Links Web Design.

File | BDN
File | BDN
Rustler's, a short-lived eatery near the airport.

This building at 1001 Union St. formerly housed Rustler’s, a steakhouse, but for many years now it’s been home to Union Street Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.

File | BDN
File | BDN
Some old Bangor stores in the 1980s and '90s, including Basket World and Front Row Video.

Thirty years after this photo was taken, the Broadway Shopping Center is now home to Planet Fitness, Patrick’s Hallmark Shop and a U.S. Cellular store.

Spike Webb | BDN
Spike Webb | BDN
This Union Street building is pictured in 1958.

We told you this was a hard one. The building you’re looking at is the former Hannibal Hamlin Grammar School — a school akin to a combination elementary and middle school today — that was located at the corner of Union and Third streets.

In 1959, the school was torn down, and a supermarket was built in its place — the former Doug’s Shop n’ Save, which itself closed in the 1990s. That shopping center is presently home to Japanese restaurant Ichiban, Wilcox Fitness and Gold Star Cleaners.

Want more Maine trivia? Check out previous quizzes here.


