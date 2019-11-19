Stephen King to be made into Funko Pop figurines

Funko, the Seattle-based toy manufacturer that produces the wildly popular Funko Pop figurines, has made its adorable, big-headed dolls into nearly everything and everyone imaginable: from Marvel, Harry Potter and Star Wars characters, to real-life athletes, celebrities and even political figures.

Now, Funko is releasing a new figurine of a guy who’s responsible for many characters already made into pop dolls: Bangor’s own Stephen King.

Two versions of the King figurine will hit shelves later this year. One, which is available wherever Funko is sold, shows the creator of Pennywise and Annie Wilkes in more typical garb, holding a book.

Courtesy of Funko Courtesy of Funko

The other one, available only at Barnes & Noble stores and online, shows King covered in blood — like his famed character Carrie White — and holding a book and an axe, like the one Jack Torrance wielded in the “The Shining.”

King isn’t the first author to be turned into a Funko figurine. Others committed to plastic include King’s pal and “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, Dr. Seuss and Edgar Allen Poe. There are also 24 different versions of Marvel legend Stan Lee.