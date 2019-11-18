Boaters believed missing off MDI are safe, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard has made contact with a boat it was searching for off Mount Desert Island and has determined that it and the three people on board are fine and do not need help.

The Coast Guard said Monday that the 40-foot sailboat Dove and its passengers — Nathaniel Davis, Charlotte Kirby and Wilfredo Lombardo — are not in distress.

The Coast Guard had been searching for the vessel, which had sailed from the John Williams Boat Co. boatyard on Somes Sound on MDI, since daybreak Saturday morning. The Coast Guard said Kirby had called 911 from her cellphone around 3 a.m. Saturday and said “we are on a boat” before the call was cut off.

The call was traced to 20 miles south of MDI in the Gulf of Maine, according to the Coast Guard. The agency searched during daylight hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before making contact with the Dove Monday afternoon.

The sailors are “not in distress & are continuing their journey south,” the Coast Guard said in a tweet.