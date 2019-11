One person was killed Saturday night in a crash in Brewer.

Brewer police responded about 7:12 p.m. to Wiswell Road, where they found a vehicle off the road.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, and a passenger suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Police did not identify the driver or passenger Saturday night. No additional information was released about the crash, which remains under investigation.