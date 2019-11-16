Hancock
November 16, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Bangor Mall | Bangor Metro | 'Wacko for Tacko' | Today's Paper
Hancock

Coast Guard searches for boaters missing off MDI

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A 47-foot boat is seen at the United States Coast Guard station in Rockland in this 2017 file photo.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

The Coast Guard is searching for two sailors reported missing off of Mount Desert Island.

The agency’s Northeast sector tweeted Saturday that the missing sailors are Charlotte Kierby and Nathanial Davis. The duo reportedly are on a 40-foot sailboat approximately 20 miles south of MDI in the Gulf of Maine, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was searching by boat based at its station in Southwest Harbor and by aircraft from its Cape Cod. Members of the Canadian Coast Guard were assisting in the search.

A spokeswoman with the Coast Guard based in Boston said Saturday afternoon that no additional information was available and the search was still under way.

Anyone with information about the sailors or their vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like