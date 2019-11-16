Coast Guard searches for boaters missing off MDI

The Coast Guard is searching for two sailors reported missing off of Mount Desert Island.

The agency’s Northeast sector tweeted Saturday that the missing sailors are Charlotte Kierby and Nathanial Davis. The duo reportedly are on a 40-foot sailboat approximately 20 miles south of MDI in the Gulf of Maine, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was searching by boat based at its station in Southwest Harbor and by aircraft from its Cape Cod. Members of the Canadian Coast Guard were assisting in the search.

A spokeswoman with the Coast Guard based in Boston said Saturday afternoon that no additional information was available and the search was still under way.

Anyone with information about the sailors or their vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.