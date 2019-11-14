Portland
November 14, 2019
Portland Latest News | Washburn Vandalism | Bangor Metro | Belfast Brewery | Today's Paper
Portland

Maine man goes on trial again for shooting death of wife

Beth Brogan | BDN
Beth Brogan | BDN
Noah Gaston is seen minutes after Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy granted a mistrial in this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo. Gaston was charged with murder and manslaughter for the January 2016 shooting death of his wife, Alicia Gaston.
The Associated Press

A new trial is underway for a man charged with killing his wife in Windham.

Noah Gaston told police he shot his wife in the mistaken belief that she was an intruder. A mistrial was declared in the first trial because of inconsistencies in forensic evidence.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told jurors that the evidence contradicts Gaston’s story. But the defense contends Gaston acted out of fear, believing he heard the footsteps of an intruder.

Alicia Gaston, 34, died from a single shotgun blast in the stairwell of the family’s home in Windham on Jan. 14, 2016.

Their three children were home at the time. Their 8- and 9-year-old daughters told police they heard arguing before the shooting.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like