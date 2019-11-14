Steuben man accused of shooting fisherman’s dog, Franky the pug, is found guilty

A judge has convicted a Steuben man in the August 2018 killing of a dog owned by a lobsterman he had worked for.

At the end of a one-day bench trial Thursday in an Ellsworth courtroom, Justice Robert Murray found that Justin Chipman, 24, was guilty in the shooting death of Franky, a pug whose body washed up on a Winter Harbor beach days after he went missing while his owner was out of town.

Chipman and another man — Nathan Burke, 38, of Hancock — were accused with taking Franky from Phil Torrey’s house while Torrey was out of town, going for a ride with the dog in Torrey’s Hummer, and then shooting the dog. Burke, who like Chipman worked for Torrey as a sternman on Torrey’s lobster boat, is being tried separately from Chipman but has not yet had his trial scheduled.

A group of Torrey’s supporters in the courtroom, who included several women who wore yellow T-shirts with Franky’s photo and the words “Justice for Franky” printed on them, shook hands with each other when the verdict was announced.

Police have said Chipman and Burke entered Torrey’s home in Winter Harbor without permission, took Franky and then shot the dog Aug. 24, 2018, when Torrey and his girlfriend had traveled to New Hampshire to attend a concert. Police also have said the duo took Torrey’s Hummer out for a joy ride as part of the same incident and damaged the vehicle.

Chipman and Burke told police they frequently came and went from Torrey’s house because they frequently worked for him. They told police that Franky jumped in the Hummer when they took it for a ride while Torrey was out of town. But then, they said, the dog ran off and the pair did not see him again, according to court documents.

The dog was found dead six days later on a local beach by the wife of Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster. He was wrapped in plastic and appeared to have been shot through the throat “some time ago,” according to an arrest warrant and affidavit filed in court.

Because Foster was considered a witness in the case, Deputy Hancock County District Attorney Norman “Toff” Toffolon prosecuted the case. Foster testified Thursday morning about taking the dog’s body to the local police department to report the alleged crime.

In testimony Thursday morning, witnesses told Murray that after Franky was killed, the dog’s hair was found on the grill of Torrey’s Hummer and his collar was found tied to a rope hanging from a tree in a local gravel pit. Empty beer containers of a brand favored by Chipman, as well as cigarette butts of a brand Chipman smoked, were found in the Hummer, which had been clean before Torrey went out of town.

Chipman’s defense attorney, Robert Van Horn, called no witnesses and during the trial filed a motion to acquit, arguing that there is no direct evidence linking Chipman to Franky’s death. Police do not know the circumstances under which Franky was shot, who was present when it happened, where it happened, or what kind of bullet or gun was used, Van Horn said.

“Anyone could have done this,” Van Horn told the judge. “Where we’re at is ‘well, maybe Mr. Chipman did it.’ That’s not guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Murray denied Van Horn’s motion on four of the five counts filed against Chipman, but ruled that there is not enough credible evidence to convict Chipman of aggravated criminal mischief. The judge said the evidence does not support the claim that Torrey’s Hummer sustained more than $2,000 worth of damage during the joyride.