Old Town woman crowned Miss Maine USA

Julia Van Steenberghe of Old Town was crowned Miss Maine USA on Nov. 10 at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland. She will represent Maine at the national Miss USA pageant to be aired on Fox television in 2020.

Van Steenberghe, 21, is a Presidential Scholar at the University of Maine with a double major in elementary education and child development and family relationships.

A member of Old Town High School‘s class of 2016, she graduated with an honors

diploma, was president of her class for four years, student council president and was a four-year member of the track and cheering teams. Her senior year she helped the Old Town cheerleaders win the Class B State Championship.

Van Steenberghe has worked at the UMaine recreation center for five years, works for the Admissions Office at UMaine as a tour guide and is a co-coach of the Leonard Middle School Cheering team. Growing up she delivered papers for The Penobscot Times.