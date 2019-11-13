Police find two dead in Greenbush home

Police found the bodies of a man and a woman, whose deaths officials say appear to be drug-related, in Greenbush on Wednesday.

Maine State Police responded to 1104 Springs Bridge Road just after noon where they found the two bodies, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for Maine State Police.

The names of the deceased are not being released until their families have been notified.

The bodies will be examined by the chief medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing, but the deaths appear to be drug-related, England said.