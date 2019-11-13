Penobscot
November 14, 2019
Penobscot

Police find two dead in Greenbush home

Stock image | Pixabay
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Police found the bodies of a man and a woman, whose deaths officials say appear to be drug-related, in Greenbush on Wednesday.

Maine State Police responded to 1104 Springs Bridge Road just after noon where they found the two bodies, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for Maine State Police.

The names of the deceased are not being released until their families have been notified.

The bodies will be examined by the chief medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing, but the deaths appear to be drug-related, England said.


