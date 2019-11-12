Orono man allegedly found in possession of $30,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

An Orono man was arrested Monday after state troopers found him in possession of $30,000 worth of marijuana, authorities said.

Terrel Walker, 28, originally of New York, was charged with unlawful trafficking of marijuana and violating his bail, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Walker was traveling south on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham when troopers pulled him over, England said.

Troopers found Walker, who had a federal warrant out for his arrest in connection with an August drug trafficking arrest, allegedly in possession of more than 15 pounds of packaged marijuana, valued at approximately $30,000; $2,000 in cash; and unmarked and unlabeled pills, England said. Identification of the pills is pending a laboratory analysis, she said.

A passenger in his vehicle, 25-year-old Eimel Evans of Augusta, also was arrested on a separate outstanding warrant, England said.