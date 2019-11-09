Maine lobstermen reject right whale protection plan

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has voted to not support the Maine Department of Marine Resources right whale conservation plan.

In a statement Friday evening, the group said that the plan “seeks reductions that exceed the documented risk posed by the Maine lobster fishery” according to a Maine Lobstermen’s Association analysis of National Marine Fisheries Service data.

The organization also said the plan could create unsafe conditions for some people in the lobster industry.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association says it will work to create a protection plan for the endangered whales that would also minimize risk to its members.

