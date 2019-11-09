State
Maine lobstermen reject right whale protection plan

Michael Dwyer | AP
In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass.
By Maine Public

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has voted to not support the Maine Department of Marine Resources right whale conservation plan.

In a statement Friday evening, the group said that the plan “seeks reductions that exceed the documented risk posed by the Maine lobster fishery” according to a Maine Lobstermen’s Association analysis of National Marine Fisheries Service data.

The organization also said the plan could create unsafe conditions for some people in the lobster industry.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association says it will work to create a protection plan for the endangered whales that would also minimize risk to its members.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.


