25-year-old man killed in Baldwin crash

BALDWIN, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in Baldwin early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Bridgton Road.

Deputies say Ryan D. Smith of East Baldwin was driving a Ford Ranger when he lost control and went off the road, striking a group of trees.

He was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies say speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.