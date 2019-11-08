Portland
November 08, 2019
Portland

25-year-old man killed in Baldwin crash

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
The scene of the crash in Baldwin, Maine.
By CBS 13

BALDWIN, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in Baldwin early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Bridgton Road.

Deputies say Ryan D. Smith of East Baldwin was driving a Ford Ranger when he lost control and went off the road, striking a group of trees.

He was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies say speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

 


Comments

