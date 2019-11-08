Large fire breaks out on Main Street in Brewer

South Main Street near the intersection of Wilson Street in Brewer is closed Friday evening after a large fire broke out nearby, according to WABI.

Crews from multiple departments are on the scene.

The Bangor fire department reports the structure fire broke out at Whiskey River, which is a restaurant under construction on South Main Street.

