November 08, 2019
Large fire breaks out on Main Street in Brewer

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

South Main Street near the intersection of Wilson Street in Brewer is closed Friday evening after a large fire broke out nearby, according to WABI.

Crews from multiple departments are on the scene.

The Bangor fire department reports the structure fire broke out at Whiskey River, which is a restaurant under construction on South Main Street.

This story will be updated.


