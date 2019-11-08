Bangor’s assistant solicitor will soon be the city’s top lawyer

When longtime Bangor City Solicitor Norm Heittman retires at the end of this year, his replacement will already know his way around the corridors of City Hall.

This week, Assistant City Solicitor Paul Nicklas accepted the city solicitor position after the City Council approved him for it at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Nicklas, a Falmouth native who is almost 41, became the city’s assistant solicitor in December 2007 after attending Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia School of Law. Before working for the city, he also clerked for a federal judge in Laredo, Texas.

“I am happy to be the next city solicitor,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with council and staff and just to being here.”

While Heitmann and Nicklas have handled many similar tasks during their overlapping years, the solicitor tends to provide legal guidance to the City Council while the assistant solicitor works more closely with other bodies such as the Planning Board and Board of Appeals, according to Nicklas. The assistant solicitor also is more involved with matters that go to court.