2 injured in Dresden crash

Two men were treated and released at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a rollover on Middle Road in Dresden the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 4.

Dana L. Kilcrease, 60, of Augusta, was driving a 2006 Mazda Tribute west with John Warner, 30, of Dresden, as a passenger, when he lost control on a corner, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Gilbert. The vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof on a rock wall.

According to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Kilcrease suffered a neck injury. Warner complained of back pain.

The Wiscasset Ambulance Service brought the patients to the Portland hospital. LifeFlight had been dispatched to fly them to Portland, but was canceled, Kane said.

A hospital spokesperson said they were treated and released.

The crash is under investigation.

