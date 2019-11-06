Two injured in ATV crash in Bangor

Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon ATV crash on Banair Road in Bangor.

Bangor police and fire department personnel responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor Police Department.

At the time of the crash, two people were riding in the ATV, and both suffered injuries before being taken to a local medical care facility, Betters said.

Because Bangor police investigators are reconstructing the crash scene, a portion of Banair Road will be closed to traffic for several hours. The stretch of road will reopen after the reconstruction is complete, he said.

No further information is being released at this time.