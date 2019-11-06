Incumbent and newcomer elected to Old Town City Council

OLD TOWN — Old Town residents elected an incumbent and a newcomer to serve on the city council during Tuesday’s election.

Voters chose incumbent Carol May and newcomer Timothy Folster to fill three-year seats on the City Council with 451 and 403 votes, respectively. Folster will replace incumbent Janet Klitch who came in third with 345 votes.

“The City Council election was very indicative of ballot placement and how it helps the candidate,” May said, referring to Folster’s spot atop the ballot. “I feel we had three good candidates for the council and the council would have won whatever the outcome. I am pleased to have earned another three years to serve with a council always working in the best interest of Old Town.”

May wished Folster and Klitch success.

“Tim Folster knows Old Town well and will do a great job for the city. Jan Klitch is a great councilor and loves Old Town and I feel she will continue with her active involvement with the city,” she said.

Folster expressed his gratitude for the outcome.

“I want to thank the voters for choosing Carol and me for the Council and also want to thank Jan Klitch for her past service on the council,” Folster said. “I am looking forward to working with the other councilors to continue the effort to move Old Town ahead. We have opportunities and challenges to work on and with a common goal to make Old Town better, we will surely accomplish this.”

Folster, 61, is the vice president of operations at Sargent Corporation, a contracting company. A native of Old Town, Folster graduated from Old Town High School before going to MIT for his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Folster served on the LLC economic development board for eight years and wants to continue that focus while on the council, he said last month. He sees new revenue coming from the recently reopened mill and hopes to provide tax relief for the mill and spend that money wisely.

One of Folster’s goals is to help modernize downtown buildings — which are 1860s vintage — and make them more handicap accessible by adding elevators. Following the demolition of the buildings that were affected in the fire of Sept. 21, Folster said he wants to see something that will bring the downtown “back to life.”

“I just want to move Old Town ahead in a positive direction,” he said last month. “And get my input to help do that.”

Folster lives an Sewall Drive and is a registered Independent.

May, 72, was born and raised in Old Town and has served on the City Council for many years. Currently working at The Penobscot Times, May attended Old Town High School and the University of Maine Orono majoring in English.

May said last month she hopes to focus on the future development of the city, especially the downtown. She said the role of public services in the aftermath of the Sept. 21 fire was “phenomenal” and is proud of those involved.

She said working on future economic growth will keep the city moving forward, with the opening of the mill being a good start. She said she wants the airport to continue its improvements as part of that plan.

“I believe in Old Town. My heart is in Old Town and I can’t give it up,” she said last month.

May lives on Oak St. She declined to give her political affiliation because she said the council is a non-political entity.

Also on the ballot Tuesday, Moriah Geer and Kelly Hasselbrack — whose seats were both uncontested — were elected to the RSU 34 School Board.

Argyle and Old Town residents voted to pass the state bond referendum which would allow transportation investments 543-160. Residents also voted in favor of amending the Constitution of Maine to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner 525-173.

Old Town city clerk Dana Sibley said more residents participated in the election than anticipated with 10 percent turnout.