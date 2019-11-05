Camden voters OK licensing process for marijuana business

CAMDEN, Maine ― The town will establish a procedure for obtaining licenses to operate recreational marijuana-cultivation businesses after voters approved a referendum here tonight by a vote of 694 to 217.

Passage comes after voters in June overwhelmingly approved the small-scale cultivation of marijuana within the town’s parameters.

Article 2 Shall the Town amend Chapter VII by adding a new ordinance entitled Part I-F Marijuana Licensing Ordinance? Yes 694 76.2% No 217 23.8% Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

That ordinance allows for both indoor- and outdoor-growing operations, depending on where a cultivation facility plans to operate. Cultivation won’t be allowed within 500 feet of schools, daycare facilities, the Camden Snowbowl, Harbor Park or the library. It also won’t be allowed downtown or in the village districts.

For a facility to open, owners will have to go before the zoning board of appeals to receive a special exemption.

Tuesday’s passage of the “Marijuana Business Licensing Ordinance” means that Camden officials now have a process for issuing licenses to these cultivation businesses.

The Camden Select Board will set application and licensing fees annually.

Any businesses seeking a local license will have to obtain a provisional commercial license from the State Office of Marijuana Policy.

While Camden has approved small-scale cultivation of adult-use marijuana, retail sales have not yet been approved for the town.