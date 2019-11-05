Two newcomers elected to Ellsworth City Council

Two newcomers were elected to the Ellsworth City Council during Tuesday’s election.

In a field of five candidates, Robert “Bob” Miller and Michelle Kaplan were chosen for two seats on the seven-person council.

City Council 3-year term Vote for three Robert Miller 803 25.6% Michelle Kaplan 703 22.4% Marc Blanchette 618 19.7% Gene Lyons 598 19.0% Edward Kamin 418 13.3% Precincts Reporting 4 of 4

The other candidates were Marc Blanchette, an incumbent running for re-election, and two others who have not previously served in elected office: Gene Lyons and Edward “Mathias” Kamin III.

Miller received 803 votes and Kaplan received 703 votes, according to unofficial results.

Kaplan, a physician’s assistant, has lived in Ellsworth since 2012 while Miller, an Air Force veteran and pharmacist, has lived in Ellsworth since 2004.

Courtesy of the candidates Courtesy of the candidates

All five candidates have said that they support continuing development in Ellsworth, which is a growing regional service center for communities throughout Hancock County and parts of Washington County, but they differed slightly in their views on how the city could support economic growth.

Two outgoing councilors, Gary Fortier and Dawn Ihle Hudson, opted not to seek re-election to additional three-year terms.