November 06, 2019
Two newcomers elected to Ellsworth City Council

In a field of five candidates, Michelle Kaplan (from left) and Robert “Bob” Miller were chosen for two seats on the seven-person council.
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

Two newcomers were elected to the Ellsworth City Council during Tuesday’s election.

In a field of five candidates, Robert “Bob” Miller and Michelle Kaplan were chosen for two seats on the seven-person council.

City Council 3-year term

Vote for three
    Robert Miller 803
    25.6%
    Michelle Kaplan 703
    22.4%
    Marc Blanchette 618
    19.7%
    Gene Lyons 598
    19.0%
    Edward Kamin 418
    13.3%
Precincts Reporting 4 of 4

The other candidates were Marc Blanchette, an incumbent running for re-election, and two others who have not previously served in elected office: Gene Lyons and Edward “Mathias” Kamin III.

Miller received 803 votes and Kaplan received 703 votes, according to unofficial results.

Kaplan, a physician’s assistant, has lived in Ellsworth since 2012 while Miller, an Air Force veteran and pharmacist, has lived in Ellsworth since 2004.

The five candidates in the Nov. 5, 2019, election for Ellsworth City Council were Marc Blanchette (from left), Edward "Mathias" Kamin, Michelle Kaplan, Gene Lyons and Robert Miller.

All five candidates have said that they support continuing development in Ellsworth, which is a growing regional service center for communities throughout Hancock County and parts of Washington County, but they differed slightly in their views on how the city could support economic growth.

Two outgoing councilors, Gary Fortier and Dawn Ihle Hudson, opted not to seek re-election to additional three-year terms.

 


Comments

