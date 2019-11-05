Two first-time candidates elected to Brewer City Council

Brewer residents chose two first-time candidates to join the City Council during Tuesday’s election, including a native of Thailand.

The winners, Michele LaBree Daniels and Soubanh Phanthay, will each serve three-year terms on the five-person City Council. Daniels received 703 votes and Phanthay received 598, according to unofficial results.

The other candidate in the race, Trudy Scee, received 484 votes.

City Council 3-year term Vote for two Michele Daniels 703 39.4% Soubanh Phanthay 598 33.5% Trudy Scee 484 27.1% Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

Daniels and Phanthay will take the place of Councilor Kevin O’Connell and Mayor Beverly Uhlenhake, who chose not to run for re-election.

O’Connell has been on the council since 2010, and Uhlenhake since 2013. Brewer does not have a limit on the number of terms city councilors can serve.

Daniels, 52, is a retired genealogist who heads the Brewer Neighborhood Watch, an official watchdog group registered with the National Sheriffs’ Association and National Neighborhood Watch.

Phanthay, 44, is a commercial photographer who has lived in Brewer for 17 years. He has been involved in planning events such as the Brewer Riverwalk Festival and the annual pop culture convention in Bangor, Downeast Fantasy Con.

Brewer voters also chose a new member of the city’s school committee over an incumbent. Shane Boyes claimed 415 votes to Troy Richardon’s 303 and incumbent Benjamin Umel’s 273, according to unofficial results.