Sychterz and Hassanien elected to Bangor School Committee

Bangor voters selected two people to serve on the city’s School Committee during Tuesday’s election.

The winners of Tuesday’s election, Marwa Hassanien and incumbent Carin Sychterz, will each serve three-year terms on the committee, which has seven members. Sychterz received 1,870 votes and Hassanien received 1,818, according to unofficial results.

They were among four candidates competing for two seats in Tuesday’s election. The other two candidates, Troy Wagstaff and David Rutledge, received 1,522 and 1,043 votes, respectively.

All the candidates have children who attend Bangor schools and all either currently or previously worked as educators.

Hassanien, Rutledge and Wagstaff were running for the School Committee for the first time. Sychterz was seeking re-election because her first three-year term ends this November.

Sychterz, 51, works as a business development manager for the law firm Rudman Winchell, but she taught at Bangor High School when she first moved to the city nine years ago.

Hassanien, 41, is an adjunct faculty member at Eastern Maine Community College, where she teaches English. An Oklahoma native, she is the daughter of Egyptian immigrants and has lived in Bangor for 15 years.