Ringo Starr will perform in Bangor in June 2020

Legendary drummer and Beatle Ringo Starr will bring his new North American tour to Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center next summer.

Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band are scheduled to perform 7:30 p.m. June 9, 2020, the Cross Insurance Center announced Monday.

He will perform alongside The Avett Brothers, a popular alternative folk trio that has been nominated for multiple Grammys.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, and can be purchased up to the day of the show. Tickets start at $57.50. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or the Maine Credit Unions Box Office at the Cross Insurance Center.

The announcement comes after the former Beatle released his 20th studio album, “What’s My Name,” released in October.

The Bangor performance will be his only stop in Maine, and it will be one of three shows where Ringo performs alongside The Avett Brothers, who previously performed at the Bangor waterfront in September 2013.

The current lineup for the All-Star Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart.